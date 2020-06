Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Steps from MGH, the Freedom Trail, Faneuil Hall, Boston Common, and the Financial District, this sun-filled duplex is located in the historic Brownstone district of Boston on one of the most iconic streets in Beacon Hill. This professionally designed and updated apartment is beautifully furnished. This unit features a fully equipped chefs kitchen, premium TV and internet suite, and a private patio. A short walk to some of Boston's finest shops and restaurants.