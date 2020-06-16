All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
76 Havre St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
76 Havre St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

76 Havre St.

76 Havre Street · (617) 680-9446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

76 Havre Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 76 Havre St. have any available units?
76 Havre St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 76 Havre St. currently offering any rent specials?
76 Havre St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Havre St. pet-friendly?
No, 76 Havre St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 76 Havre St. offer parking?
No, 76 Havre St. does not offer parking.
Does 76 Havre St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Havre St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Havre St. have a pool?
No, 76 Havre St. does not have a pool.
Does 76 Havre St. have accessible units?
No, 76 Havre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Havre St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Havre St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Havre St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Havre St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle LongwoodD Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown BostonColumbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson CollegeEmmanuel College