75 Peterbourough St.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

75 Peterbourough St.

75 Peterborough Street · (857) 334-5827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
internet access
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 75 Peterbourough St. have any available units?
75 Peterbourough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Peterbourough St. have?
Some of 75 Peterbourough St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Peterbourough St. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Peterbourough St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Peterbourough St. pet-friendly?
No, 75 Peterbourough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 75 Peterbourough St. offer parking?
No, 75 Peterbourough St. does not offer parking.
Does 75 Peterbourough St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Peterbourough St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Peterbourough St. have a pool?
No, 75 Peterbourough St. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Peterbourough St. have accessible units?
No, 75 Peterbourough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Peterbourough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Peterbourough St. has units with dishwashers.

