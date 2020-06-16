All apartments in Boston
746 Bennington St.
746 Bennington St.

746 Bennington Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

746 Bennington Street, Boston, MA 02128
Harbor View - Orient Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
East Boston four bed / one bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! This apartment keeps its original charm with upgraded condo-quality finishes. Full kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. Laundry on site. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a wonderful part of town. The apartment sits nearby to tons of shops, bodegas, places to eat, and public transportation. Great neighborhood. Call today to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Bennington St. have any available units?
746 Bennington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Bennington St. have?
Some of 746 Bennington St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Bennington St. currently offering any rent specials?
746 Bennington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Bennington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Bennington St. is pet friendly.
Does 746 Bennington St. offer parking?
No, 746 Bennington St. does not offer parking.
Does 746 Bennington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Bennington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Bennington St. have a pool?
No, 746 Bennington St. does not have a pool.
Does 746 Bennington St. have accessible units?
No, 746 Bennington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Bennington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Bennington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
