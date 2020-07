Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing 3BR w/ Office in convenient Mission Hill Location!!! Can be used as a 3BR or 4BR. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Perfect for roommates! Enjoy the warmer months on your very own private porch. Available for a September 1st move in. Close proximity to area colleges and public transportation. This apartment is a must see for any renter. Don't miss out!!!