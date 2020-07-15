All apartments in Boston
73 Revere St

73 Revere Street · (617) 819-3237
Location

73 Revere Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Ideal location in the heart of Beacon Hill! This charming bright and sunny one bedroom is in a classic brownstone with fantastic features -- high ceilings, stylish dark hardwood floors, light gray walls and loads of windows with a refreshing cross breeze. Best of all, the recently renovated eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a newer gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The quartz countertops, new white cabinets and attractive white tiled backsplash make the space feel so cheerful. There is a new washer/dryer in unit! Plenty of room to set up an area for a home office. Stunning common roof deck with panoramic views of Boston and the Charles River. MGH, Red Line, Charles Street, Whole Foods, Boston Common and Public Garden all conveniently nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Revere St have any available units?
73 Revere St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Revere St have?
Some of 73 Revere St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Revere St currently offering any rent specials?
73 Revere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Revere St pet-friendly?
No, 73 Revere St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 73 Revere St offer parking?
No, 73 Revere St does not offer parking.
Does 73 Revere St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Revere St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Revere St have a pool?
No, 73 Revere St does not have a pool.
Does 73 Revere St have accessible units?
No, 73 Revere St does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Revere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Revere St has units with dishwashers.
