73 Revere St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ideal location in the heart of Beacon Hill! This charming bright and sunny one bedroom is in a classic brownstone with fantastic features -- high ceilings, stylish dark hardwood floors, light gray walls and loads of windows with a refreshing cross breeze. Best of all, the recently renovated eat in kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a newer gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The quartz countertops, new white cabinets and attractive white tiled backsplash make the space feel so cheerful. There is a new washer/dryer in unit! Plenty of room to set up an area for a home office. Stunning common roof deck with panoramic views of Boston and the Charles River. MGH, Red Line, Charles Street, Whole Foods, Boston Common and Public Garden all conveniently nearby.