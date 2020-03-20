Rent Calculator
73 Park Drive
73 Park Drive
73 Park Drive
Location
73 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
large two bedroom newly renovated beautiful building nice laundry room , great area !
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/73-park-dr-boston-ma-02215-usa-unit-15/6300bb7d-4ed4-46dc-85fc-b32699e878cb
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5829532)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Park Drive have any available units?
73 Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 73 Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73 Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 73 Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 73 Park Drive offer parking?
No, 73 Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 73 Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Park Drive have a pool?
No, 73 Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 73 Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 73 Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
