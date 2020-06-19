722 Saratoga St.

Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath apartment was fully gutted and renovated in 2016. This apartment has new everything. Featuring an open layout, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, double door refrigerator, gas stove and microwave, quartz counters, and tons of storage space. The new bathroom is guaranteed to blow your socks off. Sustainable bamboo flooring throughout. Three spacious bedrooms, storage and free laundry in the basement, and a large backyard. Updated, efficient gas heating system. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Extremely close to Wood Island T Stop, several stops to Downtown Boston, public transportation right around the corner, and ample FREE street parking right on Saratoga Street.



Terms: One year lease