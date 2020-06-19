All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
722 Saratoga St.
722 Saratoga St.

722 Saratoga Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

722 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128
Harbor View - Orient Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath apartment was fully gutted and renovated in 2016. This apartment has new everything. Featuring an open layout, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, double door refrigerator, gas stove and microwave, quartz counters, and tons of storage space. The new bathroom is guaranteed to blow your socks off. Sustainable bamboo flooring throughout. Three spacious bedrooms, storage and free laundry in the basement, and a large backyard. Updated, efficient gas heating system. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Extremely close to Wood Island T Stop, several stops to Downtown Boston, public transportation right around the corner, and ample FREE street parking right on Saratoga Street.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Saratoga St. have any available units?
722 Saratoga St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Saratoga St. have?
Some of 722 Saratoga St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Saratoga St. currently offering any rent specials?
722 Saratoga St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Saratoga St. pet-friendly?
No, 722 Saratoga St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 722 Saratoga St. offer parking?
No, 722 Saratoga St. does not offer parking.
Does 722 Saratoga St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Saratoga St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Saratoga St. have a pool?
No, 722 Saratoga St. does not have a pool.
Does 722 Saratoga St. have accessible units?
No, 722 Saratoga St. does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Saratoga St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Saratoga St. has units with dishwashers.
