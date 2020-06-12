Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 72 London St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
72 London St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
72 London St.
72 London Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
72 London Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
Amenities
patio / balcony
cats allowed
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features Central Air,New Construction,Roof Deck,Skyline View and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 72 London St. have any available units?
72 London St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 72 London St. have?
Some of 72 London St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 72 London St. currently offering any rent specials?
72 London St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 London St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 London St. is pet friendly.
Does 72 London St. offer parking?
No, 72 London St. does not offer parking.
Does 72 London St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 London St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 London St. have a pool?
No, 72 London St. does not have a pool.
Does 72 London St. have accessible units?
No, 72 London St. does not have accessible units.
Does 72 London St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 London St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College