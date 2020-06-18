All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 72 Harvard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
72 Harvard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

72 Harvard

72 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

72 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 64  Cambridge St @ Harvard Ave (0.11 mi)Bus: 57  Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.12 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.24 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line  Boston Landing (0.45 mi)Bus: 66  Brighton Ave @ Harvard Ave (0.06 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Harvard have any available units?
72 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 72 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
72 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 72 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 72 Harvard offer parking?
No, 72 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 72 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Harvard have a pool?
No, 72 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 72 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 72 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College