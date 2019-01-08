This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Breakfast bar,Dishwasher,Disposal,Floor-through,Gas Stove,Laundry in Unit,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Parker St. have any available units?
717 Parker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Parker St. have?
Some of 717 Parker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Parker St. currently offering any rent specials?
717 Parker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Parker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Parker St. is pet friendly.
Does 717 Parker St. offer parking?
No, 717 Parker St. does not offer parking.
Does 717 Parker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Parker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Parker St. have a pool?
No, 717 Parker St. does not have a pool.
Does 717 Parker St. have accessible units?
No, 717 Parker St. does not have accessible units.