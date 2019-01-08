All apartments in Boston
717 Parker St.

717 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

717 Parker Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
range
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Breakfast bar,Dishwasher,Disposal,Floor-through,Gas Stove,Laundry in Unit,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

