Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

71 Windsor St.

71 Windsor Street · No Longer Available
Location

71 Windsor Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South End. The apartment features Dishwasher,Gas Range,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Pantry,Patio,Washer and Dryer in unit,Yard and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Windsor St. have any available units?
71 Windsor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Windsor St. have?
Some of 71 Windsor St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Windsor St. currently offering any rent specials?
71 Windsor St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Windsor St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Windsor St. is pet friendly.
Does 71 Windsor St. offer parking?
No, 71 Windsor St. does not offer parking.
Does 71 Windsor St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Windsor St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Windsor St. have a pool?
No, 71 Windsor St. does not have a pool.
Does 71 Windsor St. have accessible units?
No, 71 Windsor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Windsor St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Windsor St. has units with dishwashers.
