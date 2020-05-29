All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 71 Williams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
71 Williams St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

71 Williams St

71 Williams Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

71 Williams Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!!

Located on the 3rd floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment boasts everything you could ask for! The kitchen/living area is spacious and open – perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stone countertops (including an island which easily seats 3), stainless steel appliances (stove is gas range, above range microwave, fridge, and dishwasher), subway tile back-splash, under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, and stylish designer pendant lights over the kitchen sink.

The living area is a great size with wonderful recessed lighting and high ceilings. Off of the living area, you will find a full bathroom with gorgeous tile shower and a slider leading to your PRIVATE deck!

All bedrooms are large and bright with custom closets.

The second bathroom is centrally located in the hall. In the luxurious bathroom you will find intricate tile detail in the shower complete with full sized tub, and two shower heads, one which is handheld; along with plenty of storage.

In the basement you will find your own private storage room, as well as, coin operated washers and dryers. The entire house was renovated in 2017 and fully insulated, and updated with ample exterior lighting.

You will fall in love!

First month's rent ($3,300), Security deposit ($3,300), Realtor Fee ($3,300) and $25 application fee per person. This building and all three units are professionally managed by Arborview Realty. Flexible lease options, available July 1st, August 1st, or September 1st! Good credit required. No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, no dogs please.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm an August 1st desired move in and if you have any pets, along with what your viewing availability is**

NOTE: Please be aware, due to COVID-19, we are putting a temporary hold on all in person showings. While I do understand this is less than ideal, this is in line with new policies by the city and best for the safety of our residents and employees.
Location:
Great location in Jamaica Plain near Doyle's Pub and other area restaurants, shops, and conveniences like the Brewery Complex. Walk to the Forest Hills or Green Street T stops on the Orange Line. Just a 10-15 min walk to the center of JP. Easy access for commuters to Route 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Williams St have any available units?
71 Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Williams St have?
Some of 71 Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
71 Williams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Williams St pet-friendly?
No, 71 Williams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 71 Williams St offer parking?
No, 71 Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 71 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Williams St have a pool?
No, 71 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 71 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 71 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Williams St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 71 Williams St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity