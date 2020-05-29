71 Williams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located on the 3rd floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment boasts everything you could ask for! The kitchen/living area is spacious and open – perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stone countertops (including an island which easily seats 3), stainless steel appliances (stove is gas range, above range microwave, fridge, and dishwasher), subway tile back-splash, under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, and stylish designer pendant lights over the kitchen sink.



The living area is a great size with wonderful recessed lighting and high ceilings. Off of the living area, you will find a full bathroom with gorgeous tile shower and a slider leading to your PRIVATE deck!



All bedrooms are large and bright with custom closets.



The second bathroom is centrally located in the hall. In the luxurious bathroom you will find intricate tile detail in the shower complete with full sized tub, and two shower heads, one which is handheld; along with plenty of storage.



In the basement you will find your own private storage room, as well as, coin operated washers and dryers. The entire house was renovated in 2017 and fully insulated, and updated with ample exterior lighting.



You will fall in love!



First month's rent ($3,300), Security deposit ($3,300), Realtor Fee ($3,300) and $25 application fee per person. This building and all three units are professionally managed by Arborview Realty. Flexible lease options, available July 1st, August 1st, or September 1st! Good credit required. No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, no dogs please.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm an August 1st desired move in and if you have any pets, along with what your viewing availability is**



NOTE: Please be aware, due to COVID-19, we are putting a temporary hold on all in person showings. While I do understand this is less than ideal, this is in line with new policies by the city and best for the safety of our residents and employees.

Great location in Jamaica Plain near Doyle's Pub and other area restaurants, shops, and conveniences like the Brewery Complex. Walk to the Forest Hills or Green Street T stops on the Orange Line. Just a 10-15 min walk to the center of JP. Easy access for commuters to Route 9.