Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:02 PM

71 Symphony Rd.

71 Symphony Road · (617) 421-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Symphony Road, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, dishwasher, laundry in building, heat and hot water included, DSL/cable ready Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Symphony Rd. have any available units?
71 Symphony Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Symphony Rd. have?
Some of 71 Symphony Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Symphony Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
71 Symphony Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Symphony Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 71 Symphony Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 71 Symphony Rd. offer parking?
No, 71 Symphony Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 71 Symphony Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Symphony Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Symphony Rd. have a pool?
No, 71 Symphony Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 71 Symphony Rd. have accessible units?
No, 71 Symphony Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Symphony Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Symphony Rd. has units with dishwashers.
