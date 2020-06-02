All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

70 Westland Ave.

70 Westland Avenue · (617) 421-1700
Location

70 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, modern kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, DSL/Cable ready, heat and water included, parking for rent Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Westland Ave. have any available units?
70 Westland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Westland Ave. have?
Some of 70 Westland Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Westland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Westland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Westland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Westland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 70 Westland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Westland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 70 Westland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Westland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Westland Ave. have a pool?
No, 70 Westland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Westland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 70 Westland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Westland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Westland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
