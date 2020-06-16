All apartments in Boston
70 Calumet St.

70 Calumet Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 Calumet Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Calumet St. have any available units?
70 Calumet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 70 Calumet St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Calumet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Calumet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Calumet St. is pet friendly.
Does 70 Calumet St. offer parking?
No, 70 Calumet St. does not offer parking.
Does 70 Calumet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Calumet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Calumet St. have a pool?
No, 70 Calumet St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Calumet St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Calumet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Calumet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Calumet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Calumet St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Calumet St. does not have units with air conditioning.
