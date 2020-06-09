All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

70 Appleton Street

70 Appleton Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 5F · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
70 Appleton Street Apt #5F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful sunny top floor one bedroom with great private roof deck. Breathtaking views of Boston Skyline. Modern kitchen and bath, exposed brick. Hot water included in rent. Pet friendly in quiet South End building. Free laundry in building. Updated washer/dryer. Great location, short walk to Copley Square. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583792 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Appleton Street have any available units?
70 Appleton Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Appleton Street have?
Some of 70 Appleton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Appleton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Appleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 70 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 70 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Appleton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 70 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
