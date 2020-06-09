Amenities
70 Appleton Street Apt #5F, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful sunny top floor one bedroom with great private roof deck. Breathtaking views of Boston Skyline. Modern kitchen and bath, exposed brick. Hot water included in rent. Pet friendly in quiet South End building. Free laundry in building. Updated washer/dryer. Great location, short walk to Copley Square. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583792 ]