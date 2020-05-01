Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
7 Warwick St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Warwick St.
7 Warwick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7 Warwick Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South End. The apartment features Bicycle Storage,Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Modern Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Warwick St. have any available units?
7 Warwick St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7 Warwick St. have?
Some of 7 Warwick St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 7 Warwick St. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Warwick St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Warwick St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Warwick St. is pet friendly.
Does 7 Warwick St. offer parking?
No, 7 Warwick St. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Warwick St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Warwick St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Warwick St. have a pool?
No, 7 Warwick St. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Warwick St. have accessible units?
No, 7 Warwick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Warwick St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Warwick St. has units with dishwashers.
