7 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Hidden gem! Don't miss out on this large three bedroom rental located right in heart of Brighton Center. The apartment has two-off street parking spots, spacious living room, hardwood flooring, replacement windows, newer counter tops in kitchen with gas cooking, private front deck with city views, plus all three of the bedrooms are pretty equal in size. In close proximity to public transportation, access to major highways, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and more! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE !