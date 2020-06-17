All apartments in Boston
7 MOUNT VERNON STREET

7 Mount Vernon Street · (617) 312-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hidden gem! Don't miss out on this large three bedroom rental located right in heart of Brighton Center. The apartment has two-off street parking spots, spacious living room, hardwood flooring, replacement windows, newer counter tops in kitchen with gas cooking, private front deck with city views, plus all three of the bedrooms are pretty equal in size. In close proximity to public transportation, access to major highways, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and more! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
7 MOUNT VERNON STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 MOUNT VERNON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET does offer parking.
Does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
