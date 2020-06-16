All apartments in Boston
7 Harvard Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

7 Harvard Terrace

7 Harvard Terrace · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Harvard Terrace, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
7 Harvard Terrace Apt #2B, Boston, MA 02134 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 3 Bedroom Split 2 Bathroom Available for September 1st (4 Bedrooms, no living room OR 3 bedroom with a living room) - Hardwood Floors - Eat in Kitchen with Dishwasher - Laundry on Site - Driveway for rent - Large back yard - Large Private porch Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584865 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Harvard Terrace have any available units?
7 Harvard Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Harvard Terrace have?
Some of 7 Harvard Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Harvard Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7 Harvard Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Harvard Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7 Harvard Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Harvard Terrace offer parking?
No, 7 Harvard Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7 Harvard Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Harvard Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Harvard Terrace have a pool?
No, 7 Harvard Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7 Harvard Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7 Harvard Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Harvard Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Harvard Terrace has units with dishwashers.
