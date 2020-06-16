Amenities

7 Harvard Terrace Apt #2B, Boston, MA 02134 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 3 Bedroom Split 2 Bathroom Available for September 1st (4 Bedrooms, no living room OR 3 bedroom with a living room) - Hardwood Floors - Eat in Kitchen with Dishwasher - Laundry on Site - Driveway for rent - Large back yard - Large Private porch Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584865 ]