7 Donnybrook Rd., #2, , MA 0213 2S

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * 4 BR/2 BATH * MOD OPEN KITCHEN * OAK SQ. * - Property Id: 237155



Available SEPTEMBER 1.



BRIGHTON'S OAK SQUARE Neighborhood.



A Nice Neighborhood with a Suburban Feel in the Heart of Boston.



Large 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH

apt. on the 2nd Floor of a House.



MODERN OPEN PLAN KITCHEN / DINING / LIVING Area.

GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR.



VERY SUNNY.

WELL-MAINTAINED.

HARDWOOD FLOORS.



CONVENIENT to:

OAK SQUARE'S MANY RESTAURANTS & SHOPS, Several BUS LINES,

ST. ELIZABETH'S HOSPITAL, and More.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237155

Property Id 237155



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858941)