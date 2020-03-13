All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

688 Parker St.

688 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

688 Parker Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Large and spacious four bedroom, two bath apartment with hardwood floors. Close to Medical Area, Northeastern, Wentworth, and Berklee School of Music. Close to Brigham Circle , Medical Area, Northeastern, Simmons College, Harvard Medical, easy access to downtown. Near Orange and Green T-Lines. Stop and Shop, Superette, Friday's Pizzeria Uno and Bank of America, laundromat walking distance. Near Roxbury Crossing Orange and Brigham Circle Green Line Line and 66 Bus line. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Parker St. have any available units?
688 Parker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 688 Parker St. currently offering any rent specials?
688 Parker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Parker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 688 Parker St. is pet friendly.
Does 688 Parker St. offer parking?
No, 688 Parker St. does not offer parking.
Does 688 Parker St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 Parker St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Parker St. have a pool?
No, 688 Parker St. does not have a pool.
Does 688 Parker St. have accessible units?
No, 688 Parker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Parker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 Parker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 Parker St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 Parker St. does not have units with air conditioning.
