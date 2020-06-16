684 Parker St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room

Large and spacious four bedroom, one bath apartment with hardwood floors. Close to Medical Area, Northeastern, Wentworth, and Berklee School of Music. Close to Brigham Circle , Medical Area, Northeastern, Simmons College, Harvard Medical, easy access to downtown. Near Orange and Green T-Lines. Stop and Shop, Superette, Friday's Pizzeria Uno and Bank of America, laundromat walking distance. Near Roxbury Crossing Orange and Brigham Circle Green Line Line and 66 Bus line. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.