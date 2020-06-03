68 Woodstock Ave.

Amenities

cats allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

NO BROKER FEE-ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN- FIRST AND SECURITY ONLY MOVE IN SPECIAL! AVAILABLE FOR JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - For 1850- Fantastic apartment that can be used as a one or a two bedroom. Perfect for two people who would like to have maximum privacy as there is a a door on both rooms but there will be no living room. The apartment can also be used as a one bedroom apartment using the bigger room as the living area. Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Parking available for rent for an extra fee. Cats ok! Right on the green line B train Allston St or Griggs Street stop train station. super 88 Market. Quick walk to BFresh BU Boston University and bus access to 57, 66, and 64 bus lines into Central Square to pick up the red line train. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease