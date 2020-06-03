All apartments in Boston
68 Woodstock Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

68 Woodstock Ave.

68 Woodstock Ave · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Woodstock Ave, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
NO BROKER FEE-ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN- FIRST AND SECURITY ONLY MOVE IN SPECIAL! AVAILABLE FOR JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - For 1850- Fantastic apartment that can be used as a one or a two bedroom. Perfect for two people who would like to have maximum privacy as there is a a door on both rooms but there will be no living room. The apartment can also be used as a one bedroom apartment using the bigger room as the living area. Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Parking available for rent for an extra fee. Cats ok! Right on the green line B train Allston St or Griggs Street stop train station. super 88 Market. Quick walk to BFresh BU Boston University and bus access to 57, 66, and 64 bus lines into Central Square to pick up the red line train. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Woodstock Ave. have any available units?
68 Woodstock Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 68 Woodstock Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
68 Woodstock Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Woodstock Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Woodstock Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 68 Woodstock Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 68 Woodstock Ave. does offer parking.
Does 68 Woodstock Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Woodstock Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Woodstock Ave. have a pool?
No, 68 Woodstock Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 68 Woodstock Ave. have accessible units?
No, 68 Woodstock Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Woodstock Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Woodstock Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Woodstock Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Woodstock Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
