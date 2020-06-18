All apartments in Boston
68 Old Harbor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

68 Old Harbor

68 Old Harbor Street · No Longer Available
Location

68 Old Harbor Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16  Preble St @ Old Colony Ave (0.35 mi)Bus: 18  Dorchester Ave opp Kemp St (0.61 mi)Bus: 10  Dorchester St @ W 6th St (0.13 mi)Bus: 11  E 8th St @ Old Harbor St (0.08 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.23 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Old Harbor have any available units?
68 Old Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 68 Old Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
68 Old Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Old Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 68 Old Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 68 Old Harbor offer parking?
No, 68 Old Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 68 Old Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Old Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Old Harbor have a pool?
No, 68 Old Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 68 Old Harbor have accessible units?
No, 68 Old Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Old Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Old Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Old Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Old Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
