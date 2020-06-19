Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 68 Harvard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
68 Harvard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
68 Harvard
68 Harvard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
68 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 64 Cambridge St @ Harvard Ave (0.10 mi)Bus: 57 Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.13 mi)Tram: B Harvard Avenue (0.24 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line Boston Landing (0.44 mi)Bus: 66 Brighton Ave @ Harvard Ave (0.07 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 68 Harvard have any available units?
68 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 68 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
68 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 68 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 68 Harvard offer parking?
No, 68 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 68 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Harvard have a pool?
No, 68 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 68 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 68 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College