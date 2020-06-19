All apartments in Boston
68 Harvard

68 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

68 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 64  Cambridge St @ Harvard Ave (0.10 mi)Bus: 57  Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.13 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.24 mi)Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line  Boston Landing (0.44 mi)Bus: 66  Brighton Ave @ Harvard Ave (0.07 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Harvard have any available units?
68 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 68 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
68 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 68 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 68 Harvard offer parking?
No, 68 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 68 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Harvard have a pool?
No, 68 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 68 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 68 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
