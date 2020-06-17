All apartments in Boston
67 Walnut

67 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

67 Walnut Street, Boston, MA 02136
Stony Brook - Cleary Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in quiet secluded location short walk to bus 34 35 40 easy access to shopping centers and highway****** heat and hot water included in rent***large bedroom has spacious closet*** hardwood floors throughout the unit** new stackable washer dryer in unit ** Roku TV that is cable ready**electric fireplace***off street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Walnut have any available units?
67 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Walnut have?
Some of 67 Walnut's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
67 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 67 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 67 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 67 Walnut does offer parking.
Does 67 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Walnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Walnut have a pool?
No, 67 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 67 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 67 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
