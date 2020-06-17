newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in quiet secluded location short walk to bus 34 35 40 easy access to shopping centers and highway****** heat and hot water included in rent***large bedroom has spacious closet*** hardwood floors throughout the unit** new stackable washer dryer in unit ** Roku TV that is cable ready**electric fireplace***off street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 Walnut have any available units?
67 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Walnut have?
Some of 67 Walnut's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
67 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.