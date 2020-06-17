Amenities

newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in quiet secluded location short walk to bus 34 35 40 easy access to shopping centers and highway****** heat and hot water included in rent***large bedroom has spacious closet*** hardwood floors throughout the unit** new stackable washer dryer in unit ** Roku TV that is cable ready**electric fireplace***off street parking