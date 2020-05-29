67 Ashford St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Close to the green-line and plenty of bus stops, this apartment is convenient for any student or worker. The front porch and laundry in unit are unique perks for the area! Enjoy a kitchen large enough for a great eating area, as well as hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease