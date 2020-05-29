All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
67 Ashford St.
67 Ashford St.

67 Ashford Street · (617) 477-0601
Location

67 Ashford Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Close to the green-line and plenty of bus stops, this apartment is convenient for any student or worker. The front porch and laundry in unit are unique perks for the area! Enjoy a kitchen large enough for a great eating area, as well as hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Ashford St. have any available units?
67 Ashford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Ashford St. have?
Some of 67 Ashford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Ashford St. currently offering any rent specials?
67 Ashford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Ashford St. pet-friendly?
No, 67 Ashford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 67 Ashford St. offer parking?
No, 67 Ashford St. does not offer parking.
Does 67 Ashford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Ashford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Ashford St. have a pool?
No, 67 Ashford St. does not have a pool.
Does 67 Ashford St. have accessible units?
No, 67 Ashford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Ashford St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Ashford St. has units with dishwashers.
