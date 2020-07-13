66 Chiswick Rd.

Amenities

Excellent Cleveland Circle one bed with updated kitchen. New sink, base, cabinets, and floor. Modern bath with new ceramic tile floor. Parking available for an additional fee. This is a NO FEE listing. Want to move in without paying a brokerage fee? This is the apartment you're looking for. Heat and hot water included in the monthly rent. Laundry on site. Cat welcome. The street is one of those quintessentially Boston wind-arounds: quiet, interesting, and handy to local shops. Located near public transportation makes this,very convenient for commuters.