66 Chiswick Rd.
66 Chiswick Rd.

66 Chiswick Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
66 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA 02135
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
recently renovated
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Excellent Cleveland Circle one bed with updated kitchen. New sink, base, cabinets, and floor. Modern bath with new ceramic tile floor. Parking available for an additional fee. This is a NO FEE listing. Want to move in without paying a brokerage fee? This is the apartment you're looking for. Heat and hot water included in the monthly rent. Laundry on site. Cat welcome. The street is one of those quintessentially Boston wind-arounds: quiet, interesting, and handy to local shops. Located near public transportation makes this,very convenient for commuters.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 66 Chiswick Rd. have any available units?
66 Chiswick Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Chiswick Rd. have?
Some of 66 Chiswick Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Chiswick Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
66 Chiswick Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Chiswick Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Chiswick Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 66 Chiswick Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 66 Chiswick Rd. offers parking.
Does 66 Chiswick Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Chiswick Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Chiswick Rd. have a pool?
No, 66 Chiswick Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 66 Chiswick Rd. have accessible units?
No, 66 Chiswick Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Chiswick Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Chiswick Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
