Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

65 Hemenway Street

65 Hemenway Street · (617) 394-8577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 9/1, recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo just steps from Newbury Street, MBTA Green & Orange line, Whole Foods and CVS. Amenities include: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, in-unit laundry, on street parking, and exposed brick. Tenant pays for electricity, water is included. Cats and small dogs allowed (less than 30lbs). Available for one year lease with the option to extend starting 9/1 for $3400 / month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Hemenway Street have any available units?
65 Hemenway Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Hemenway Street have?
Some of 65 Hemenway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Hemenway Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 Hemenway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Hemenway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Hemenway Street is pet friendly.
Does 65 Hemenway Street offer parking?
No, 65 Hemenway Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 Hemenway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Hemenway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Hemenway Street have a pool?
No, 65 Hemenway Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 Hemenway Street have accessible units?
No, 65 Hemenway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Hemenway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Hemenway Street has units with dishwashers.
