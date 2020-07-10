65 Hemenway Street

Amenities

Available 9/1, recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo just steps from Newbury Street, MBTA Green & Orange line, Whole Foods and CVS. Amenities include: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, in-unit laundry, on street parking, and exposed brick. Tenant pays for electricity, water is included. Cats and small dogs allowed (less than 30lbs). Available for one year lease with the option to extend starting 9/1 for $3400 / month.