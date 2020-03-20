All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:13 PM

65 Burbank Street · (781) 775-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Burbank Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 65 Burbank St. have any available units?
65 Burbank St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 65 Burbank St. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Burbank St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Burbank St. pet-friendly?
No, 65 Burbank St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 65 Burbank St. offer parking?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not offer parking.
Does 65 Burbank St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Burbank St. have a pool?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Burbank St. have accessible units?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Burbank St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Burbank St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have units with air conditioning.

