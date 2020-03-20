Sign Up
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
65 Burbank St.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:13 PM
Check Availability
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
65 Burbank St.
65 Burbank Street
·
(781) 775-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
65 Burbank Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 65 Burbank St. have any available units?
65 Burbank St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 65 Burbank St. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Burbank St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Burbank St. pet-friendly?
No, 65 Burbank St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 65 Burbank St. offer parking?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not offer parking.
Does 65 Burbank St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Burbank St. have a pool?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Burbank St. have accessible units?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Burbank St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Burbank St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Burbank St. does not have units with air conditioning.
