All apartments in Boston
64 Murdock St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
64 Murdock St.
64 Murdock Street
No Longer Available
Location
64 Murdock Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 2 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The multifamily features Hardwood Floors,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,Laundry in Building and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Murdock St. have any available units?
64 Murdock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 64 Murdock St. currently offering any rent specials?
64 Murdock St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Murdock St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Murdock St. is pet friendly.
Does 64 Murdock St. offer parking?
No, 64 Murdock St. does not offer parking.
Does 64 Murdock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Murdock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Murdock St. have a pool?
No, 64 Murdock St. does not have a pool.
Does 64 Murdock St. have accessible units?
No, 64 Murdock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Murdock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Murdock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Murdock St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Murdock St. does not have units with air conditioning.
