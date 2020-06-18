All apartments in Boston
64 Commonwealth Ave.

64 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Situated in a beautiful Back Bay brownstone, this apartment comes furnished. Updated kitchen with stove and built-in microwave. Modern marble bath/ Spacious living/sleeping area. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
64 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 64 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include cats allowed, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
64 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 64 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 64 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 64 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 64 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 64 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 64 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
