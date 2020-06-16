All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 63 South Huntington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
63 South Huntington Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

63 South Huntington Ave.

63 South Huntington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

63 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Mission Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Huge 3 bedroom duplex apartment available on South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Although this unit is a 3 bed it has historically rented to 5 individuals with 2 people sharing each of the huge downstairs bedrooms. This unit features a new kitchen with dishwasher and disposal and wood floors upstairs. Heat and hot water included in the rent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 South Huntington Ave. have any available units?
63 South Huntington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 South Huntington Ave. have?
Some of 63 South Huntington Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 South Huntington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
63 South Huntington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 South Huntington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 63 South Huntington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 63 South Huntington Ave. offer parking?
No, 63 South Huntington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 63 South Huntington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 South Huntington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 South Huntington Ave. have a pool?
No, 63 South Huntington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 63 South Huntington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 63 South Huntington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 South Huntington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 South Huntington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College