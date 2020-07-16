Amenities
63 Burbank Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02115 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. one block walk to the T stop Symphony- 3 block walk to Mass ave T stop- walk to Berklee walk to Copley and Pru- Whole foods etc. Transportation Bus: 47, Ruggles St @ Huntington Ave (0.58 mi) Bus: 39, Huntington Ave @ Gainsborough St (0.23 mi) Bus: 43, Tremont St @ Douglas Pk (0.54 mi) Tram: E, Symphony (0.23 mi) Bus: 9, Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Clearway St (0.11 mi) Subway: Orange Line, Massachusetts Avenue (0.34 mi) Bus: 55, Ipswich St @ Boylston St (0.17 mi) Tram: D, Hynes Convention Center (0.23 mi) Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.47 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.45 mi) [ Published 23-Jul-20 / ID 3633140 ]