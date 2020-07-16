All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:53 AM

63 Burbank Street

63 Burbank Street · (508) 369-6352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Burbank Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,625

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
63 Burbank Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02115 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. one block walk to the T stop Symphony- 3 block walk to Mass ave T stop- walk to Berklee walk to Copley and Pru- Whole foods etc. Transportation Bus: 47, Ruggles St @ Huntington Ave (0.58 mi) Bus: 39, Huntington Ave @ Gainsborough St (0.23 mi) Bus: 43, Tremont St @ Douglas Pk (0.54 mi) Tram: E, Symphony (0.23 mi) Bus: 9, Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.49 mi) Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Clearway St (0.11 mi) Subway: Orange Line, Massachusetts Avenue (0.34 mi) Bus: 55, Ipswich St @ Boylston St (0.17 mi) Tram: D, Hynes Convention Center (0.23 mi) Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.47 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.45 mi) [ Published 23-Jul-20 / ID 3633140 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Burbank Street have any available units?
63 Burbank Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 63 Burbank Street currently offering any rent specials?
63 Burbank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Burbank Street pet-friendly?
No, 63 Burbank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 63 Burbank Street offer parking?
No, 63 Burbank Street does not offer parking.
Does 63 Burbank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Burbank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Burbank Street have a pool?
No, 63 Burbank Street does not have a pool.
Does 63 Burbank Street have accessible units?
No, 63 Burbank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Burbank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Burbank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Burbank Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Burbank Street does not have units with air conditioning.
