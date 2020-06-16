All apartments in Boston
61 Selkirk Rd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:45 AM

61 Selkirk Rd.

61 Selkirk Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Selkirk Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
media room
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Selkirk Rd. have any available units?
61 Selkirk Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Selkirk Rd. have?
Some of 61 Selkirk Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Selkirk Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
61 Selkirk Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Selkirk Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Selkirk Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 61 Selkirk Rd. offer parking?
No, 61 Selkirk Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 61 Selkirk Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Selkirk Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Selkirk Rd. have a pool?
No, 61 Selkirk Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 61 Selkirk Rd. have accessible units?
No, 61 Selkirk Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Selkirk Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Selkirk Rd. has units with dishwashers.
