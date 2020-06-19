FREE APRIL RENT! Brand new renovated unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit features stainless steel appliances quartz counter tops central air and in unit washer and dryer. Located in close proximity to the E Train on the Green Line Orange Line Hyde Square Stop
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
