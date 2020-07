Amenities

Open House on Sunday (July 12th) from 11-11:30AM (one group at a time)!! Gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath & spacious office/den!!! Don't miss out on this sunny, contemporary unit with in-unit washer/dryer and a private deck. Chic white kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and abundant cabinet space with a fully renovated gorgeous bathroom. The unit has tall ceilings, huge windows and a great floor-plan! The unit is within blocks away to all the best South End has to offer! Enjoy the views of the Boston skyline from your private deck. Go ahead and schedule a viewing to see this gem.