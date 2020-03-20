All apartments in Boston
605 Columbus
605 Columbus

605 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Enormous 3 Bed 1 Bath on Columbus Ave directly across from Northeastern University. Huge bedrooms and living room open kitchen with new appliances granite counter tops dishwasher and garbage disposal. Modern/updated bathroom with new vanity and fixtures and a breakfast nook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Columbus have any available units?
605 Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Columbus have?
Some of 605 Columbus's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
605 Columbus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Columbus pet-friendly?
No, 605 Columbus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 605 Columbus offer parking?
No, 605 Columbus does not offer parking.
Does 605 Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Columbus have a pool?
No, 605 Columbus does not have a pool.
Does 605 Columbus have accessible units?
No, 605 Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Columbus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Columbus has units with dishwashers.
