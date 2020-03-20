605 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 Lower Roxbury
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enormous 3 Bed 1 Bath on Columbus Ave directly across from Northeastern University. Huge bedrooms and living room open kitchen with new appliances granite counter tops dishwasher and garbage disposal. Modern/updated bathroom with new vanity and fixtures and a breakfast nook.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Columbus have any available units?
605 Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Columbus have?
Some of 605 Columbus's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
605 Columbus isn't currently offering any rent specials.