600 Harrison Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
600 Harrison Ave.
600 Harrison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
600 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have any available units?
600 Harrison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 600 Harrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
600 Harrison Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Harrison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. offer parking?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
