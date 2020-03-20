All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 600 Harrison Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
600 Harrison Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

600 Harrison Ave.

600 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Harrison Ave. have any available units?
600 Harrison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 600 Harrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
600 Harrison Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Harrison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. offer parking?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Harrison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Harrison Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College