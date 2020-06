Amenities

This luxury duplex 3 bedroom is nearly brand new, and features new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, central heat and air conditioning, and a new bathroom. The layout has 2 of 3 bedrooms on the top floor, with one on the lower floor. All 3 can fit any size bed and have large closets. The kitchen and living room are combined into one very large room, with plenty of room a nice living room setup as well as dining area. Available 9/1