Home
/
Boston, MA
/
60 North Margin
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
60 North Margin
60 North Margin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
60 North Margin Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NORTH END TWO BEDROOM - TWO BEDROOM - ONE BATHROOM CALL TODAY AUGUST 1ST
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 North Margin have any available units?
60 North Margin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 60 North Margin currently offering any rent specials?
60 North Margin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 North Margin pet-friendly?
No, 60 North Margin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 60 North Margin offer parking?
No, 60 North Margin does not offer parking.
Does 60 North Margin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 North Margin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 North Margin have a pool?
No, 60 North Margin does not have a pool.
Does 60 North Margin have accessible units?
No, 60 North Margin does not have accessible units.
Does 60 North Margin have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 North Margin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 North Margin have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 North Margin does not have units with air conditioning.
