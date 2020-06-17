All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 60 Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
60 Hillside
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

60 Hillside

60 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

60 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1.5 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Hillside have any available units?
60 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 60 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
60 Hillside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 60 Hillside offer parking?
No, 60 Hillside does not offer parking.
Does 60 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Hillside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Hillside have a pool?
No, 60 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 60 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 60 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Hillside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Hillside have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Hillside does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College