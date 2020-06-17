All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

Location

60 Charlesgate W, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom condo with 1 bathroom located in Fenway. The condo features Hardwood Floors,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Charlesgate have any available units?
60 Charlesgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 60 Charlesgate currently offering any rent specials?
60 Charlesgate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Charlesgate pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Charlesgate is pet friendly.
Does 60 Charlesgate offer parking?
No, 60 Charlesgate does not offer parking.
Does 60 Charlesgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Charlesgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Charlesgate have a pool?
No, 60 Charlesgate does not have a pool.
Does 60 Charlesgate have accessible units?
No, 60 Charlesgate does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Charlesgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Charlesgate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Charlesgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Charlesgate does not have units with air conditioning.
