Boston, MA
6 Orkney Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

6 Orkney Road

6 Orkney Road · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Orkney Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
6 Orkney Road Apt #A, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Studio Rent Includes Heat, Hot Water, Electricity Laundry on Site Transportation Tram: B, Chestnut Hill Avenue (0.27 mi) Bus: 86, Chestnut Hill Ave @ Beacon St (0.20 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Reservoir (0.18 mi) Tram: C, Englewood Avenue (0.09 mi) Tram: D, Reservoir (0.18 mi) Bus: 51, Chestnut Hill Ave @ Buckminster Rd (0.34 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Corey Rd (0.50 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590117 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Orkney Road have any available units?
6 Orkney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 6 Orkney Road currently offering any rent specials?
6 Orkney Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Orkney Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Orkney Road is pet friendly.
Does 6 Orkney Road offer parking?
No, 6 Orkney Road does not offer parking.
Does 6 Orkney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Orkney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Orkney Road have a pool?
No, 6 Orkney Road does not have a pool.
Does 6 Orkney Road have accessible units?
No, 6 Orkney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Orkney Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Orkney Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Orkney Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Orkney Road does not have units with air conditioning.
