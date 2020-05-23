Amenities
6 Orkney Road Apt #A, Boston, MA 02135 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Studio Rent Includes Heat, Hot Water, Electricity Laundry on Site Transportation Tram: B, Chestnut Hill Avenue (0.27 mi) Bus: 86, Chestnut Hill Ave @ Beacon St (0.20 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Reservoir (0.18 mi) Tram: C, Englewood Avenue (0.09 mi) Tram: D, Reservoir (0.18 mi) Bus: 51, Chestnut Hill Ave @ Buckminster Rd (0.34 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Corey Rd (0.50 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590117 ]