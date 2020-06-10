Rent Calculator
59 Linden St.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:00 PM
1 of 1
59 Linden St.
59 Linden Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
59 Linden Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Linden St. have any available units?
59 Linden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 59 Linden St. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Linden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Linden St. pet-friendly?
No, 59 Linden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 59 Linden St. offer parking?
No, 59 Linden St. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Linden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Linden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Linden St. have a pool?
No, 59 Linden St. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Linden St. have accessible units?
No, 59 Linden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Linden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Linden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Linden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Linden St. does not have units with air conditioning.
