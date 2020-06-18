All apartments in Boston
582 Cambridge Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

582 Cambridge Street

582 Cambridge Street · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

582 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
582 Cambridge Street Apt #B, Boston, MA 02134 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 4 Bedroom available for September 1st - Whole Floor of a house - Hardwood Floors - Eat in Kitchen with Dishwasher - Laundry on Site - Large yard - Parking for rent Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584867 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Cambridge Street have any available units?
582 Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 Cambridge Street have?
Some of 582 Cambridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
582 Cambridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 582 Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 582 Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 582 Cambridge Street does offer parking.
Does 582 Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 582 Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 582 Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 582 Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 582 Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 Cambridge Street has units with dishwashers.
