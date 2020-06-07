Amenities

580 Cambridge Street Apt #3A, Boston, MA 02134 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 2 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom Split (aka 3 Bedroom with no proper living room, but large eat in kitchen and foyer!) - Available for September 1st - Hardwood Floors - Laundry on Site - Parking for rent - Eat in Kitchen with Dishwasher - Granite Countertops Sorry: no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3584869 ]