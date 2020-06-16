All apartments in Boston
58 Westland Ave.

58 Westland Avenue · (617) 421-1700
Location

58 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH! Heat and Hot Water Included, Modern Private Kitchen and Bath, Laundry in Building, Close to Public Transportation and more! Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Westland Ave. have any available units?
58 Westland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 58 Westland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
58 Westland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Westland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 58 Westland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 58 Westland Ave. offer parking?
No, 58 Westland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 58 Westland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Westland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Westland Ave. have a pool?
No, 58 Westland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 58 Westland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 58 Westland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Westland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Westland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Westland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Westland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
