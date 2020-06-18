All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

58 Brookside

58 Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

58 Brookside Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious two bedroom apartment in JP. Unit features private deck. Building features common backyard, common laundry. Available August 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Brookside have any available units?
58 Brookside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 58 Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
58 Brookside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Brookside pet-friendly?
No, 58 Brookside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 58 Brookside offer parking?
No, 58 Brookside does not offer parking.
Does 58 Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Brookside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Brookside have a pool?
No, 58 Brookside does not have a pool.
Does 58 Brookside have accessible units?
No, 58 Brookside does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Brookside have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Brookside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Brookside have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Brookside does not have units with air conditioning.
